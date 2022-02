Alexis Bledel

The Texas native was previously linked to her former Gilmore Girls costar Milo Ventimiglia from 2002 to 2006.

In 2012, Bledel started dating Vincent Kartheiser after they met on the set of Mad Men. The couple announced their engagement in March 2013 and got married one year later. In May 2016, the couple’s rep confirmed to Us Weekly that Bledel gave birth to their first child, a baby boy.