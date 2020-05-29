2017

The Kardashian-Jenner family’s team was reportedly unhappy with Kylie’s No. 59 spot, prompting their decision to share the tax documents with WWD, per Forbes.

“Kylie Cosmetics actually has done $420 million in retail sales — in just 18 months — Kris Jenner revealed to WWD last week during an interview in her office at her home in Hidden Hills in Los Angeles,” the August 2017 story in WWD reads. “It was the first time the Jenners have disclosed the scale of Kylie’s business, and they provided WWD with documentation.”