2017

Kim’s cover prompted a campaign for Kylie to land her own feature, per the magazine. Forbes was allegedly invited to Kris’ home to look over Kylie’s tax returns. While the legal docs appeared to prove enough to put Kylie at No. 2 on the Celebrity 100 list — just behind Taylor Swift — the outlet wasn’t so sure.

“But the documents, despite looking authentic and bearing Kylie Jenner’s signature, weren’t exactly convincing since the story they told, of e-commerce brand Kylie Cosmetics growing from nothing to $300 million in sales in a single year, was hard to believe,” Forbes wrote in May 2020. “After speaking with a handful of analysts and industry experts who also found the Jenners’ claims implausible, we settled on a more reasonable estimate for our 2017 Celebrity 100 list: $41 million in overall earnings for Kylie, good for the No. 59 spot.”