2020

Forbes published a story titled “Inside Kylie Jenner’s Web of Lies — and Why She’s No Longer a Billionaire” in May 2020, revoking her status.

“Kylie’s business is significantly smaller, and less profitable, than the family has spent years leading the cosmetics industry and media outlets, including Forbes, to believe,” the publication alleged at the time, estimating she was worth just under $900 million.

Kylie clapped back at the time.

“What am i even waking up to. i thought this was a reputable site.. All i see are a number of inaccurate statements and unproven assumptions lol. i’ve never asked for any title or tried to lie my way there EVER. period,” she tweeted. “‘Even creating tax returns that were likely forged’ that’s your proof? so you just THOUGHT they were forged? like actually what am i reading.”

The reality star also denied the story in a statement through her attorney, Michael Kump.

“We have reviewed Forbes’ article accusing Kylie of engaging in deceit and a ‘web of lies’ to inflate her net worth,” Kump said in a statement to Us. “The article is filled with outright lies. Forbes’ accusation that Kylie and her accountants ‘forged tax returns’ is unequivocally false and we are demanding that Forbes immediately and publicly retract that and other statements. It is sad that, of all things, Forbes has devoted 3 reporters to investigate the effect of the coronavirus crisis on Kylie’s net worth. “