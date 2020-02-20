Kardashians From Kim’s First Top 100 List to Kylie’s Billionaire Drama: A Timeline of the Kardashian-Jenner Family in ‘Forbes’ By Sarah Hearon May 29, 2020 Matt Baron/Shutterstock 11 9 / 11 2020 Kylie made headlines in March 2020 for being named the “youngest self-made billionaire” again. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Keep This 10-Pack of Disposable Face Masks in Your Bag to Stay Safe These Denim Shorts From Amazon Are a Hit for All Body Types Scott Disick and Sofia Richie Split After Nearly 3 Years Together More News