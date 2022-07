Blac Chyna’s Lawsuit

Chyna first took legal action against the Kardashian family in 2017, claiming that her reality series Rob & Chyna was cancelled due to their interference. The defamation and contract interference lawsuit went to trial in April 2022.

After Kris, Kim, Khloé, Kylie and Rob all testified against the Real Blac Chyna alum, a judge dismissed the case. Chyna was not awarded any damages.