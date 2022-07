Khloé Sued By Paparazzi

In April 2017, Xposure Photos filed a federal lawsuit accusing the Khloé & Lamar alum of infringing on their copyrights by posting a photo of herself on Instagram without crediting them. According to court documents, the photo agency asked for $150,000 in damages, claiming that they would’ve profited from the photographs if Khloé hadn’t shared them.

Xposure Photos dropped the lawsuit in February 2018.