Kim and Kanye’s Divorce

Kim filed for divorce from the “Gold Digger” rapper in February 2021. “I wish to handle all matters regarding our children privately and hopefully he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably,” the SKIMS CEO wrote via Instagram in February 2022, when West still hadn’t signed the divorce papers a year later.

Her comments came amid the “Heartless” musician’s public claims that Kim was keeping him from the four children they share: North, born in 2013, Saint, born in 2015, Chicago, born in 2018, and Psalm, born in 2019.

The reality star and rapper have yet to finalize their divorce. A judge declared Kim legally single in March 2022.