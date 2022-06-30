Kim Sued for Trademark Infringement

In June 2022, esthetician Cyndie Lunsford sued Kim for trademark infringement over her SKKN skincare brand. In the lawsuit, Lunsford claimed that her company, Beauty Concepts, “confucted business continuously under the SKKN+ brand in Washington, DC and/or New York, New York, since at least August 2018.”

The KKW Beauty founder’s attorney Michael Rhodes responded to the claim in a statement to Us. “This lawsuit is not what it seems. SKKN BY KIM is a new brand that follows in the footsteps of Ms. Kardashian’s successful KKW line of products. Building on independent research and development, her company filed a trademark application for SKKN BY KIM to protect the new branded product,” he said.

The attorney continued, “We applaud Ms. Lunsford for being a small business owner and following her dreams. But that doesn’t give her the right to wrongfully claim that we’ve done something wrong.”