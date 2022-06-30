Kris Denies Sexual Harassment Allegations

Former bodyguard for the Kardashian family Marc McWilliams sued Kris in September 2020, claiming she had sexually harassed him on the job.

According to court documents obtained by Us, McWilliams alleged he was “subject to a pattern of unwanted and unwelcome sexual advances” from the momager.

“Kris categorically denies ever behaving inappropriately toward Marc McWilliams. The security guard worked outside the house and he never even went into Kris’ house,” the reality television star’s lawyer Marty Singer told TMZ in a statement at the time.

In August 2021, all parties involved agree to proceed with arbitration quietly, Vulture reported.