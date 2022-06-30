Rob and Blac Chyna’s Custody Battle

In January 2020, Rob filed a request asking that Chyna be drug tested 30 minutes before visits with their then-4-year-old daughter. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum accused his estranged partner of abusing alcohol and drugs while taking care of Dream. Chyna denied the allegations and requested that a nanny be present whenever Dream was with her father.

After months of accusations on both sides, the exes agreed to joint physical custody in December 2020.