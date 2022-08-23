How the Manti Te'o Catfish Controversy Became a Nationwide Scandal

2011

After learning that Kekua’s father was sick, Manti reached out to his online friend to offer support. As the pair began talking more seriously and more frequently, they began an online, long-distance relationship. “I felt like I was helping her and that made me feel good as a person. I really fed off of that,” he recalled. “We would talk often. … Through those conversations, I started to get to know who Lennay is and what she stands for, what her values are, and I’m like, ‘I like that.'”

Tuiasosopo added, “All of the conversations we did have, those were conversations you’d have with someone you see longevity with.” Despite their strong relationship, Kekua was never available to meet Manti in person or even FaceTime with him. “I couldn’t buy more time, but I also couldn’t end it [with him],” she explained.