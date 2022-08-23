How the Manti Te'o Catfish Controversy Became a Nationwide Scandal

2012

In spring 2012, Manti learned from Tuiasosopo (who was posing as Kekua’s brother) that his girlfriend had been in a car accident and was in critical condition. Kekua was supposedly placed on life support and while in the hospital, she was diagnosed with leukemia. At the time, Manti would call her every night, sometimes staying on the phone for up to eight hours at a time, in order to support her through her hospitalization.

The ordeal raised a few red flags for several people in the linebacker’s inner circle. “For me, I just felt like this person was the most unlucky human of all time,” Manti’s best friend and teammate, Robby Toma, recalled in Untold. “I was real skeptical about her. I looked up the … accident and I saw no record.”