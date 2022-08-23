How the Manti Te'o Catfish Controversy Became a Nationwide Scandal

August 2022

Nearly 10 years after Kekua’s “death,” Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist premiered on Netflix. “As I sit here and think about the journey that it has been to come to this point, I am extremely humbled. I want to publicly thank everyone who has been a part of my journey because you all have played a vital role into me getting to where I am today,” Manti wrote via Instagram in August 2022. “To all the people that have supported me and have stood up for me, this one is for you. Thank you for your unwavering love and support. You have no idea what that has meant to me the past 10 years. … Thank you for the good people throughout the years that have reached out to show love and support when it was not the most popular thing to do.”