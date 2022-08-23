How the Manti Te'o Catfish Controversy Became a Nationwide Scandal

December 2012

The football star was talking to Kekua’s “sister” on the phone when she revealed that the student wasn’t dead, sending him into an emotional tailspin. Manti told his football coach and his family about the shocking revelation, although he decided against sharing it with the world until he knew how he wanted to handle things. He continued to tell Kekua’s story during this time, which led many to suspect that he was involved with the hoax when the news broke the following month.

“My uncle immediately said, ‘I think you’re getting catfished,'” Manti recalled in the documentary. “And that was the first time that somebody ever brought up the term ‘catfish.’ I didn’t know what catfishing was. Even when he explained what it was, I still couldn’t understand what that even entailed.”