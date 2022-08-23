How the Manti Te'o Catfish Controversy Became a Nationwide Scandal

January 2013

Deadspin reporters Timothy Burke and Jack Dickey published a story titled, “Manti Te’o’s Dead Girlfriend, The Most Heartbreaking and Inspirational Story of the College Football Season, Is a Hoax.” The article claims that Kekua never existed and reveals that her pictures were stolen from a classmate of Tuiasosopo, who was named as the main suspect behind the hoax.

Immediately after the news broke, Notre Dame released a statement confirming that Manti had been “the victim of a hoax,” and promising to investigate the situation.