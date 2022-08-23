How the Manti Te'o Catfish Controversy Became a Nationwide Scandal

January 2013

Manti broke his silence later that month, telling ESPN that he wasn’t involved in the ruse. “I wasn’t faking it. I wasn’t part of this,” he told the outlet in January 2013. He did, however, confess to lying about having met Lennay during their relationship, explaining that he was embarrassed about their online-only romance.

“I knew that — I even knew, that it was crazy that I was with somebody that I didn’t meet, and that alone — people find out that this girl who died, I was so invested in, I didn’t meet her, as well,” Manti said. “So I kind of tailored my stories to have people think that, yeah, he met her before she passed away, so that people wouldn’t think that I was some crazy dude.”

He also defended his decision not to share the truth about Kekua with the world immediately after the December 2012 phone call. “I didn’t know, myself. I didn’t know what to believe,” Te’o said. “All I knew for sure in my head was that she died on September 12.”