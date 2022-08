Late 2012

After Kekua’s “death,” Manti stayed in contact with her family — without knowing that they were all invented by Tuiasosopo to make Kekua seem more real. “There was this part of me that just couldn’t let go,” she explained in the documentary. Manti and Tuiasosopo even met face-to-face in Los Angeles, after Notre Dame’s final game of the college season against USC. At the time, he believed that Tuiasosopo was Kekua’s cousin.