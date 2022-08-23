How the Manti Te'o Catfish Controversy Became a Nationwide Scandal

September 2012

Manti got a phone call from his family around 6 a.m. on September 12, 2012, telling him that his grandmother had died at the age of 72. That afternoon, he learned that Kekua had also died after her battle with leukemia. “I just broke,” he recalled of that day. “I walked out of the locker room, and I remember everything kind of came crashing down at that time.”

After hearing from Kekua’s “sister” that she had written him letters for each one of his games, Manti decided to give the season his all in her honor. He opened about the tragedy after Notre Dame’s victory against Michigan State, explaining that he wanted to dedicate the season to his loved ones. “They were with me. I couldn’t do it without them, I couldn’t do it without the support of my family and the support of my girlfriend’s family. But I miss them. And I know I’ll see them again someday,” he said at the time.