The Most Influential Celebrities on Social Media

Beyoncé

The Beyhive is a force to be reckoned with! Beyoncé boasts 140 million followers on Instagram, making her the ninth most followed account. The “Formation” singer has two of the most liked photos ever on the social media app. The announcement that she was expecting twins in February 2017 previously held the title for most liked photo with a whopping 11 million, but the most liked picture is a photo of an egg from Chris Godfrey’s @world_record_egg account. The photo holds 54.2 million likes.