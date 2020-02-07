The Most Influential Celebrities on Social Media

Chrissy Teigen

One look at Chrissy Teigen’s social media accounts and it’s clear that the model doesn’t hold back — and that’s what makes her so relatable. That candor has helped her gain more than 12 million followers on Twitter, as well as earning her a block from the President of the United States Donald Trump in 2017. The Lip Sync Battle host shares everything from her struggles with mental health to her strong political opinions, as well as helping give a voice to those in need. The adorable photos she shares of her daughter Luna and son Miles, husband John Legend and her food recipes have also contributed to her Instagram follow count of more than 28 million.