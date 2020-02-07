The Most Influential Celebrities on Social Media

Donald Trump

Less than a year into his presidency, Donald Trump became one of the most active presidents on social media. He has used his personal Twitter account as a way to deliver messages directly to his followers without using the media. Some of his most provocative tweets have caused quite a stir around the world, gaining attention from fellow celebrities and other politicians. He is the 10th most followed person on Twitter with 72 million followers, but he is also followed by more than 17 million people on Instagram.