The Most Influential Celebrities on Social Media

Ellen DeGeneres

Ellen DeGeneres was on a clear mission to “break the internet” when she hosted the 2014 Academy Awards. The TV show host gathered some major A-listers like Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Bradley Cooper, Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt and more for one of the most epic selfies of all time. The tweet was shared over 3 million times, but was later dethroned by a teenager looking to get free chicken nuggets from Wendy’s. @TheEllenShow is No. 8 on the list of most followed pages on Twitter, and the comedian uses her platform to not only bring positivity and joy to her followers but also to shed light on important topics, including her support for hurricane relief efforts. She also boasts more than 83 million followers on Instagram.