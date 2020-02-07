The Most Influential Celebrities on Social Media

Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber began his career on social media. The singer was discovered through YouTube covers posted by his mom, and that catapulted him into stardom. Much of his early success came about from Facebook and Twitter, which he used as a tool to promote his music and his tours, reaching millions of Beliebers around the world. He currently has 126 million followers on Instagram and 109 million followers on Twitter, making him the second most followed account on Twitter behind former U.S. President Barack Obama.