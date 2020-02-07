The Most Influential Celebrities on Social Media

Katy Perry

Katy Perry broke the record for being the first person ever to reach 100 million followers on Twitter. Perry joined the social network at the start of her career in 2009 and has since used it to connect with her fanbase. The “Swish Swish” singer also uses her platform to reach a wide audience regarding important topics. The singer expressed her support for Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential campaign and also uses Twitter to raise awareness about several social issues. Perry is now the third most followed on the website, with more than 108 million followers. She also has over 89 million followers on Instagram.