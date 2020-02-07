The Most Influential Celebrities on Social Media

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian followed in Justin Bieber‘s footsteps and built her career through social media. The reality star began sharing photos of herself and of her life to go hand in hand with her already super public life that fans got to see in Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The businesswoman has gotten used to “breaking the internet” and has since built an empire, including a release of a book of selfies, titled Selfish, and is now often referred to as a social media mogul.