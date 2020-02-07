The Most Influential Celebrities on Social Media

Rihanna

Rihanna has quickly become a fashion icon in her own right, and that has taken prevalence on her Instagram account. With more than 78 million followers, the “Wild Thoughts” singer inspires a generation and determines what is “cool” at the moment. In an interview with Style.com from 2014, Tom Ford admitted that celebrities like Rihanna were causing a huge shift in fashion via their use of social media. “Customers don’t care anymore about reviews or hard-copy publications,” the designer said at the time. “They care what picture Rihanna just Instagrammed while she’s naked in bed, what new shoes she has on, how she’s talking about them. That’s what they respond to.”