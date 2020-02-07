The Most Influential Celebrities on Social Media

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez was once the most followed person on Instagram, but has since been topped by Cristiano Ronaldo, Ariana Grande and Dwyane Johnson. The “Bad Liar” singer, who boasts 167 million followers on the digital platform as of February 2020, even landed the Time magazine cover for its “TIME Firsts: Women who are changing the world” due to her influence. The Disney Channel alum has also used her platform to speak openly to her followers and fans, and six of her posts are among the top 10 most liked on the photo-sharing site.