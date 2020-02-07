The Most Influential Celebrities on Social Media

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift is the queen of marketing. The star relies heavily on social media to promote and build anticipation for her upcoming projects, making her a savvy businesswoman. She also shares photos of her cats and her girl squad, which has only fortified her image of being the relatable girl next door. After taking a break from social media, the “…Ready For It?” singer lost her spot as the queen of Instagram but she continues to be among the most followed stars with 126 million followers, in addition to her 85 million followers on Twitter. When Swift broke her political silence and urged fans to vote via Instagram in October 2018, she caused a spike in voter registration. Vote.org told BuzzFeed News that Swift’s pro-Democrat statement resulted in 65,000 new voter registrations over a 24-hour period.