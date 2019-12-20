Hillary Clinton

She may have lost the 2016 presidential election but, as she has been for the past 16 years, Hillary Clinton, is still the most admired woman in America, according to a 2017 Gallup poll. A longtime campaigner for gender equality, healthcare reform and legal aid for low-income and marginalized groups, the Chicago native was a hugely successful lawyer and savvy investor long before becoming first lady, New York senator and U.S. secretary of state. And, no, she hasn’t been hiking in the woods for the past two years. In 2017, the 72-year-old woman renowned for her boundless energy and determination cofounded Onward Together to train future leaders.