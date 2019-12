Michelle Obama

By many estimates, the former first lady, 55, did an even better job in her role than her husband. The graduate of Harvard Law School continues to advocate for healthy families, service members and their families and girls’ education. On International Women’s Day in 2018 she partnered with Refinery29 to exchange stories with young women from Nepal, Ghana, Guatemala and her hometown of Chicago. Her memoir Becoming also became the best-selling book of the year.