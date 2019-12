The U.S. Supreme Court Justices

As a real-life justice league, it’s tough to find a prosecutorial party more worthy of hero-worship than the women of the Supreme Court. Shout out to the Notorious Ruth Bader Ginsburg? Sustained! But also props to the former dean of Harvard Law School (Elena Kagan), the first Latina on the court (Sonia Sotomayor) and of course, the first woman to serve on the highest court in the land (Sandra Day O’Connor), who retired in 2006.