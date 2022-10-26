Alisal Ranch

Alisal Ranch is a luxury guest ranch and resort just two hours north of L.A. nestled in the Santa Ynez Mountains. Located in the heart of Santa Barbara wine country in Solvang, Alisal Ranch is 10,500 acres of rolling hills, expansive horizons and pastoral way of life perfect for a unique and relaxing vacation with a wide range of all-inclusive amenities and activities.

The ranch is home to horseback riding, two 18-hole championship golf courses, six tennis courts, lake activities including fishing, paddle boarding, kayaking and canoeing, archery, pickleball, 50 miles of cycling routes, barnyard animals, and a spa and fitness center. Alisal Ranch is also known for its traditional Santa Maria-style barbecue and culinary programming throughout the year, hosting guest chefs from around the country and serving up delicious, inventive barbecued delights.

Alisal Ranch and acclaimed interior designer and author Nathan Turner are back together again to kick off the holiday season with a holiday workshop held from November 30 through December 2, 2022. Nathan Turner — who completed a redesign of the property’s namesake Turner House in 2019 — is hosting another California-inspired soiree complete with a packed itinerary of holiday entertaining workshops, dinners, and holiday cocktails, all inspired by his beloved California country ranch style. As a jumpstart to the holiday season, the three-day, two-night experience includes an in-room welcome amenity customized by Turner, daily breakfast, dinner, and drinks, a holiday luncheon and wreath-making demonstration, two cocktail receptions, a yoga and wellness session, dinner with Turner, complimentary wine tastings at nearby winery and tasting room destinations, and plenty of take-home gifts.

Way back in the day, Clark Gable married Lady Silvia in the Alisal’s old library, Doris Day while on one of her regular visits to Alisal Ranch. More recently, Cobie Smulders and Taran Killam tied the knot at Alisal Ranch, and Pink loves to visit.

“There is no place like this in the world. This is the ultimate luxury dude ranch experience — yeehaw!” Lusita says. “The perfect place to connect with nature, enjoy most incredible horse ride experiences as well as enjoy so many fun activities for the whole family especially during the holidays.”