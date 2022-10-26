Baccarat Hotel New York

Vacay in style like Kim Kardashian, Cara Delevingne and Serena Williams at Baccarat Hotel New York, the first hotel and global flagship for the more-than-a-quarter-century-old Baccarat crystal brand. Directly across the street from the Museum of Modern Art and steps away from Fifth Avenue’s legendary shopping, the 114 exquisitely appointed guest rooms & suites designed by Paris-based, luxury design team Gilles & Boissier delight the senses with lavish finishes and artisanal attention to detail.

Generous amenities include stunning salon-style spaces where guests may enjoy all-day dining menus created by the hotel’s two Michelin-starred Culinary Director Chef Gabriel Kreuther, as well as afternoon tea; a beautiful barrel-vaulted bar featuring a kaleidoscope of Baccarat crystal stemware; a soothing Spa de La Mer, the first of its kind in the United States and a 55-foot sunken marble swimming pool complete with daybeds reminiscent of La Côte d’Azur.

Baccarat Hotel New York has earned the prestigious Forbes Five Star and AAA (American Automobile Association) Five Diamond Awards. The hotel’s interiors combine the classic elegance of a Parisian hôtel particulier with the contemporary aesthetic of its midtown New York City location. The design includes several never-before-seen works from the Baccarat factories. Classic pieces were also curated from the brands’ archival and contemporary collections for the public spaces and rooms.

Additional features include: the beautiful parquet wood flooring; woven rugs; hand-pleated silk wall coverings and stainless ribbed ceilings; mica-coated ceilings and mirror and marble wall treatments. Seventeen custom chandeliers hang throughout the property – many suspended by rough cord rope – while one stand-out chandelier is made exclusively out of wood and hangs in the second-floor bar.

“There’s nothing more magical than NYC at the holiday time and their holiday tea is my absolute favorite thing to do with my family,” the health and lifestyle expert tells Us, adding: “We’ve made so many memories that I’ll cherish forever.”