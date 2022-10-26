Beverly Hilton Hotel

For over 65 years, the Beverly Hilton has remained one of Beverly Hills’ most iconic landmarks – a place where guests enjoy a time well spent and where “Anything Is Possible.” Opened in 1955 by distinguished hotelier Conrad Hilton, The Beverly Hilton has been a staple of Los Angeles’ hospitality scene for decades, welcoming Hollywood’s most illustrious names for countless esteemed galas and events.

The renowned International Ballroom hosts a number of glamorous red carpet events such as the annual Golden Globe Awards, Oscar Nominee Luncheon and the pre-Grammys gala. Nestled at the crossroads of the famed Wilshire and Santa Monica Boulevards, the hotel offers panoramic views of the city skyline and the sweeping hills, combining the distinctive spirit of California leisure with quintessential Hollywood glamour.

The hotel’s legendary Aqua Star Pool is Beverly Hills’ largest pool and the setting for numerous recognizable photo and film shoots. The hotel’s celebrated health and fitness facility, Upgrade Labs, delivers more than 20 different technologies dedicated to improving mental and physical performance and recovery. Bellezza Salon provides innovative, full service treatments, embracing Hollywood beauty secrets. The Beverly Hilton’s dining concepts include CIRCA 55 restaurant, enticing guests with locally-sourced Italian cuisine in a stylish, mid-century modern setting overlooking the pool, and the rooftop restaurant, Sant’olina, serving Mediterranean fare with a Southern California twist, backdropped by breathtaking views of the Los Angeles skyline.

The Beverly Hilton — which has accommodated stars including Paris Hilton, Kerry Washington and nearly every icon from the 1950s to today — shines brighter than ever following a $35 million renovation. The renovation encompassed all 566 elegant guest rooms, including nine private Presidential and Penthouse Suites – as well as all public spaces to include the lobby and meeting spaces – blending a modern take on classic Hollywood Regency style while complementing the hotel’s original Mid-Century modern architecture with modern fixtures, furniture, design accents and more.

“One of the most iconic and stargazing places to stay in Los Angeles,” Lusita says. “From the legendary charm and the fabulous ambience to the decadent food … and if you want to glow like your fave celeb-highly recommend their signature facial!”