Conrad Los Angeles

Surrounded by iconic art, theater, and music institutions, one of California’s newest luxury hotels, Conrad Los Angeles channels the bold originality, creative innovation and dynamic energy that fuels Downtown L.A.’s newest cultural corridor at The Grand LA.

As Conrad Hotels & Resorts’ first California hotel, the property offers convenient access to some of the city’s most important cultural institutions including Grand Park, the Music Center, the Museum of Contemporary Art and The Broad with stunning views overlooking Walt Disney Concert Hall. Heralded by the vision of legendary architect Frank Gehry and featuring interior design from world-renowned Tara Bernerd & Partners, the 305-room luxury hotel is an elegant destination for vibrant social events, remarkable gatherings with indoor and outdoor meeting space and curated dining experiences and offers a sanctuary in downtown Los Angeles fit for a celebrity.

Throughout the 10th floor, guests can find curated artwork from prominent local artists in collaboration with Tatar Art Projects. Here, guests can discover original dining concepts from award-winning chef and humanitarian José Andrés and ThinkFoodGroup. Located on the property’s 10th floor, culinary aficionados can indulge in signature restaurant, San Laurel, which takes guests on a tour of flavors that find their roots in Spain but take their cues from California by highlighting the fresh, local ingredients from the Golden State. At Agua Viva, visitors and locals alike will find Latin and Asian flavors in a chic, open-air rooftop concept with panoramic views of the city. The sophisticated property also features SED, Airlight and The Beaudry Room featuring cocktails that celebrate the Californian spirit mixed with light Spanish influences.

When guests aren’t relaxing in the hotel’s spacious accommodations or sipping cocktails at the hotel’s expansive pool deck, guests can find refuge at Conrad Spa Los Angeles. The 7,000 square foot spa is home to advanced skin care techniques, a curated wellness bar featuring quality body care and recovery products, an enlightenment lounge, infrared sauna and more that provide the perfect sanctuary for that pre-red carpet look. Product lines range from cult-favorite Augustinus Bader to renowned Angeleno, Angela Caglia.

“This place is one of the coolest and trending places in L.A.,” Lusita explains. “The food is the most delicious food with an incredible atmosphere — one of the best places to visit in Los Angeles.”