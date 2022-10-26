Conrad Punta de Mita

Situated among Riviera Nayarit’s natural, lush landscapes and cerulean waters alongside Mexico’s Pacific Coast, the new-build Conrad Punta de Mita provides the perfect backdrop for an inspired beach vacation.

Part of Conrad Hotels & Resorts, one of Hilton’s three distinct luxury brands, the refined 324-key property recently played host to the 18th season of The Bachelorette with Michelle Young for a few episodes where she continued to capture the hearts of viewers around the globe. Offering the ideal locale for a celebrity-inspired vacation, Conrad Punta de Mita is located about 45 minutes from Puerto Vallarta International Airport.

Drawing influence from Mexico’s rich history and unique culture coupled with the resort’s exceptional amenities, the property offers a sense of barefoot resort elegance. Spacious rooms and suites feature a private balcony boasting views of the Pacific Ocean with oceanfront suites offering patios, plunge pools and more. All feature coastal-inspired décor, indigenous artwork, elevated amenities and more offering a sanctuary for relaxation.

Curated culinary offerings from Director of Food and Beverage Erwan Le Mentec and Executive Chef Pedro Joaquin Arceyut celebrate the hotel’s commitment to the traditions of the diverse regional flavors of Mexico. Dining outlets include Mezquite, Arbol, Paleta and the new signature restaurant Codex, nestled in a private enclave at the edge of the resort where the jungle meets the ocean. Tucked away in the mangroves, Codex takes guests on a guided culinary journey from start to finish with traditional Huichol cultural rituals throughout the experience. An intimate spirits experience awaits at the Agave Studio featuring tequilas, mezcales, raicillas, sotoles and bacanoras from across Mexico.

For enriching relaxation, the Conrad Spa serves as a refuge with a unique indoor-outdoor design and traditional Temazcal spread across 10,000-square-feet. For off-property exploration, guests can embark on off-site activities including zip-lining, seasonal whale watching, golfing at the Greg Norman-designed Higuera Golf Club 18-hole course or shopping in neighboring Sayulita. Conrad Punta De Mita is part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest loyalty program for Hilton’s 18 distinct hotel brands. For reservations, guests can visit www.conradpuntademita.com.

“The beauty of this space and hotel transforms you,” Lusita gushes. “If you’re looking to unplug and unwind, the spa is the most incredible experience you’ll ever have!”