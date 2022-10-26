Hotel del Coronado

As a National Historic Landmark, the legendary Hotel del Coronado, part of Curio Collection by Hilton, has long been celebrated as one of the most iconic and storied hotels in Southern California. Blending nostalgia with contemporary, coastal living, the property has played host to a number of celebrities throughout the years including, Marilyn Monroe, where the hotel served as the location for one of her most classic films, Some Like it Hot. Guests can book a stay at the iconic hotel that boasts the same recognizable white and red beachside exterior and fans can walk the same grounds she walked in.

Building on the hotel’s legacy, the property recently completed a multi-year, $400 million renovation — with the debut of Shore House at The Del, the resort’s newest oceanfront luxury hotel. Shore House at The Del features 75 one-, two- and three-bedroom residential-style seaside offerings, in a bright, modern beach house setting that encourages connection in an elevated neighborhood atmosphere. Following the hotel’s debut, Hotel del Coronado is now home to five distinct and authentic resort experiences including Beach Village, The Cabanas, The Views and The Victorian neighborhood. Experience the magic of this incredible hotel year-round.

Hotel del Coronado’s recent significant restorations embrace its former glory while catering to meet the needs of today’s travelers from the lobby to the Instagram-worthy font porch veranda. Perfect for travelers of all ages, Hotel del Coronado features a variety of activities and amenities to keep every member of the family entertained. From an array of beachfront dining options to water and beach activities including the resort’s new Ocean Explorers program for children ages 5-12, there is no shortage of fun at Hotel del Coronado. Guests can also enjoy the holiday season at The Del as the legendary resort transforms into a mesmerizing Frosted by the Sea winter wonderland complete with thousands of sparkling lights, an oceanfront ice rink, lavish holiday dining experiences, and so much more.

“If you’re looking for the best of the California beach, iconic history and delicious cuisine and cocktails, Hotel Del is a must visit,” Lusita tells Us. “I go at least two times a year with my family — I love that they have activities for everyone in your family!”