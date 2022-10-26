Hyatt Regency Aruba

Located on 12 acres of magnificent beachfront property on Aruba’s world-renowned Palm Beach, Hyatt Regency Aruba Resort Spa & Casino is a year-round resort with a reputation for refined hospitality. The hotel delivers a sense of authentic island chic with an emphasis on unique architecture that includes an open-air lobby, natural stone floors and colorful Caribbean accents.

While vacationing at Hyatt Regency Aruba, guests will also be able to enjoy a variety of experiences to help fully unwind. The adults-only pool, Trankilo, features 10 spacious and private cabanas including private showers, smart TVs, Bose Bluetooth sound systems, minibars stocked with water, sodas, local beers and wine, crudités, aloe products, lounge chairs and sofas. Travelers can utilize the private butler that solely caters to visitors who are renting the cabanas and they can receive spa treatments in select cabanas as well.

Other recreational facilities are abundant and include a three-level pool complex complete with a two-story waterslide, tennis courts, Camp Hyatt for kids with a game room, and a lively Hyatt Regency Casino. The newly enhanced casino has 44 new state-of-the-art slot machines all strategically placed throughout the venue. The non-smoking casino also offers additional slot machines, gaming tables and video poker machines. The hotel is also home to the ZoiA Spa that encourages guests to find balance through the Spa’s emphasis on energy, purity, serenity and devotion. It is the ideal place to unwind and take part in self-care. The hotel’s fitness center is located in the spa as well. Guests can choose from ten delectable food and beverage options, including the resort’s signature restaurants Ruinas del Mar and Mexicado.

After the sun sets, travelers can enjoy live entertainment throughout the hotel and a locally made Balashi Chill beer at Piet’s Pier Bar. Hyatt Regency Aruba Resort Spa & Casino is truly the perfect Caribbean getaway for individuals of all ages and vacation types.

Past celebrity guests include The Bachelorette‘s Brendan Morais and Pieper James and actress Jena Sims. “This is ultimate island getaway and the perfect spot to unplug, delete your apps and enjoy the local cuisine, activities and quiet time with your fam and loved ones,” Lusita tells Us.