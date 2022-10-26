MacArthur Place Hotel & Spa

Sonoma’s iconic MacArthur Place Hotel & Spa, a luxury boutique 64-room hotel, offers guests an intimate escape to natural luxury in the heart of California Wine Country.

The 64 guest rooms showcase custom-designed furnishings, luxurious bathrooms with select rooms featuring a cozy fireplace, outdoor showers and/or bathtubs. Throughout the lush six-acre property, guests can experience a full-service spa with seasonal treatments, Chef’s Garden, mid-century pool, along with three culinary outlets, Layla — a Mediterranean-meets-Sonoma inspired restaurant — the cocktail-forward Bar at MacArthur and The Porch coffee shop.

The property is also home to an expansive art collection, featuring over 100 pieces from independent artists around the country in partnership with Uprise Art and AERENA Galleries. Returning this holiday season, MacArthur Place will be launching its 12 Nights of Marvel, a series spotlighting wonder-filled moments locals and guests alike can enjoy. A favorite of John Mayer, Olivia Culpo, Erin Foster and more.

“Talk about breathtaking! It’s the perfect everything vacay from the most luxurious rooms — the garden shower room is the best room I’ve ever stayed in — to the dreamiest day at the spa, the best wellness and relaxation escape in California,” Lusita says, adding: “If you’re planning a trip down the aisle … put this on the top of your list!