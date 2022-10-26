The Estate Yountville

Set on 22 acres in the heart of Napa Valley, the Estate Yountville is an inviting retreat and ideal getaway during the bustling holiday season. Curl up in front of in-room fireplaces or relax in a deep soaking tub, and enjoy a complimentary box of nostalgic treats alongside a glass of wine, as you soak in Cabernet Season in the region.

Located in the center of the charming town of Yountville, the Estate is within walking distance to Michelin-starred restaurants including the French Laundry, Bistro Jeanty and Bouchon Bistro, as well as a number of tasting rooms allowing guests a world-class visit without ever having to stray too far from the property.

Find sanctuary at The Spa, outfitted with indoor and outdoor soaking tubs, Napa Valley’s first HydraFacial Syndeo service, steam/sauna, and separate patio areas equipped with plunge pools. Or retreat to the property’s guestrooms and suites with streamlined fireplaces, stellar baths and soaking tubs and sun-tapped terraces for a lavish wine country escape. Arnold Schwarzenegger and Nicole Scherzinger have been known to frequent the property.

“If you’re looking for the most perfect romantic backdrop with bike rides through the beautiful vineyards … and the most relaxing and scenic spa’s ever, The Estate Yountville won’t disappoint,” Lusita says.