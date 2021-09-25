Adam Brody

The Ready or Not actor dated Bilson from 2003 to 2006, and they’ve remained friendly in the years since. When they ran into each other at the airport in 2019, they snapped a selfie for fans. “Ran into my ol buddy from jfk to lax #californiaherewecome,” Bilson wrote via Instagram.

In 2010, Brody met Meester while filming the show The Oranges. They got engaged in 2013 and wed the following year. In August 2015, they welcomed daughter Arlo. Their second child, a son, followed in September 2020.