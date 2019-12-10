Pics

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Wife Lauren Hashian Attend ‘Jumanji’ Premiere After He Admits Feeling Hesitant About Remarrying

By
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Wife Lauren Hashian Attend ‘Jumanji’ Premiere
 Stewart Cook/Shutterstock
4
5 / 4

A Barrel of Laughs

The couple cracked up as they posed for photographers.

Back to top