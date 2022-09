Princess Diana

Royal watchers have long known Diana as “The People’s Princess,” but to a young William and Harry, she was simply “Mummy” — as they addressed a note they left on her coffin after her death in 1997. Though the royal died decades before the birth of her grandchildren, both princes keep their late mother’s memory alive in their respective homes, with George, Charlotte, Louis, Archie and Lilibet being taught about “Granny Diana.”