On Fighting With Lauren on the Way to Prison

The couple got into a fight en route to prison over when to go live on Instagram because they didn’t want to tip off the photographers outside their house.

“He and I, like, don’t fight. So we have this, like, huge argument about going live on IG in the car with our publicist, our YouTube videographer, on the way to prison,” Lauren admitted.

Once the twosome hit the Garden State Parkway, they went live.

“He was looking out the window like a sad puppy and everyone thought he was, like, devastated and scared to go to prison, but no, he was pissed at me!” Lauren explained.

Mike added, “The first fight we got into in like a year, it was crazy.”