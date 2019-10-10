On GTL in Prison

In addition to keeping up with his workouts, the reality TV personality found someone named Elvis to do his laundry.

“He was like the guy in the prison that you went to if you wanted done, like, fire,” Mike said. “It was, like, a luxury.”

In addition to working out twice a day, he was able to “tan outside.”

In the days following his release, Mike made self-care a priority. “I went to my real barber, I got a manicure-pedicure, I got a vampire facial,” he explained. “I got an eyebrow wax, I got a nose wax.”