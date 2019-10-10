On His Relationships With Billy McFarland and Michael Cohen

Mike hasn’t watched Netflix’s Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened or Hulu’s Fyre Fraud, but he confirmed that he saw McFarland, who was sentenced to six years in prison for wire fraud in the Fyre Festival case, in “passing” more than once.

“He was very quiet, he was reserved. … He wasn’t in my group of friends. I played against him in basketball and softball, maybe, but then he was thrown out of the prison for smuggling in a recording device and trying to record the high-profile inmates,” Mike claimed. (Reports surfaced last month that McFarland was transferred to a more secure facility after guards discovered he had a recording device.)

Cohen, who was sentenced to three years in prison for tax, bank and campaign finance crimes, meanwhile, spoke to Mike on the disgraced lawyer’s first day at the camp.

“He was a bit nervous,” Mike alleged about Cohen. “I was there for like three, four months, and I was like, ‘Listen, bro, I’m going to need to you to do something for me. … I’m going to need you you to smuggle chicken from the main line and give it to me, I’m going to hide it in my locker, so I can have an extra serving after my workout.’”

In the end, Mike never got his extra piece of chicken from Cohen. The MTV star, did, however become friends with the people who worked in the kitchen prison.