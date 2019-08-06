‘The Sixth Sense’ Cast: Then and Now

Bruce Norris, Stanley Cunningham

Then: Norris became a working actor after graduating from Northwestern University in 1982. While he landed roles on TV shows from The Popcorn Kid to Law & Order, he was also building up his Broadway credits.

Now: After appearing in Shyamalan’s movie, he went on to win a Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 2011 for his play, Clybourne Park. His play also won a Tony Award. He continued to land acting roles on TV and film, including a role in Ryan Gosling’s movie All Good Things. However, his last IMDb credit — The Sea of Trees — is listed in 2015.