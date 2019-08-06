‘The Sixth Sense’ Cast: Then and Now

Donnie Wahlberg, Vincent Grey

Then: Prior to playing Vincent Grey, Wahlberg was a member of the popular ‘80s boy band New Kids on the Block. He began trying his hand at acting in the late ‘90s, starting in Mickey Rourke and Tupac Shakur’s 1996 movie, Bullet. While the part he landed in The Sixth Sense was small (but still important), Wahlberg proved his commitment to the role by dropping a whopping 43 lbs.

Now: Wahlberg returned to his musical roots for a joint New Kids on the Block-Backstreet Boys tour, also known as the NKOTBSB Tour, in 2011. He continued to act and has appeared as Eric Matthews in the Saw franchise, plus TV roles on Big Apple and Boomtown. The Boston native launched the dining chain Wahlburgers with his brothers Paul and Mark Wahlberg. An A&E reality series based on the brothers’ family life and experience running the restaurant aired from 2014 to 2019. He currently stars as Danny Reagan on Blue Bloods. He was married to Kimberly Fey from 1999 to 2010 and he later married Jenny McCarthy in 2014. Wahlberg and McCarthy share sons Xavier and Elijah.