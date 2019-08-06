‘The Sixth Sense’ Cast: Then and Now

Mischa Barton, Kyra Collins

Then: While Barton appeared on the TV series KaBlam! and in the film Notting Hill early on in her career, playing Kyra Collins in The Sixth Sense was what truly put her on the map. As audiences may recall, the British-born actress played a young dead girl who spit up green vomit. (Fun fact: the “vomit” was comprised of a breakfast cereal mix.)

Now: Barton’s career skyrocketed after The Sixth Sense largely due to her leading role as Marissa Cooper on The O.C. When she chose to exit the show on her own terms, her character was dramatically killed off by season 3’s end. She went on to star in movies, like Assassination of a High School President and I Will Follow You Into the Dark. However, her last acting credit was in 2018. The actress chose to step away from the spotlight after living a fast-paced life in Hollywood, but she made her return to the industry after being cast on MTV’s revival series The Hills: New Beginnings.